Gardaí appeal for witnesses following robbery on N7

Gardaí are appealing for witness following a robbery on the N7 in Kildare on Satuday afternoon.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Kill, County Kildare at approximately 2pm.

The female driver pulled into the hard shoulder between Junction 7 and Junction 8 when a second car parked in front of her and a male exited this vehicle. Following an altercation, the male suspect stole a number of personal items from the woman’s car and fled the scene, according to gardaí.

The female driver did not report any serious injuries following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N7 yesterday afternoon between 1.45pm and 2.15pm, particularly between Junction 7 (Kill) and Junction 8 (Johnstown), and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.