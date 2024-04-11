Dublin City Council asked for immediate report on sinkhole that appeared in Sandymount

Dublin City Council staff have carried out temporary repair works on a sinkhole that appeared at Sandymount Green on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Dublin City Council has been asked for an immediate report on the nature and extent of a sinkhole which appeared in Sandymount Green.

The sinkhole appeared on the roadway just at the edge of the footpath outside the Mace shop on Sandymount Green at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The collapse took away a section of road about two metres long, in an area where double yellow lines had been painted.

Staff in the shop hurriedly put a flower container and barrel and tape around the hole in a bid to keep people away and gardaí quickly arrived to take charge.

Dublin City Council carried out temporary repair works on the sinkhole which is now filled in and covered with temporary tarmac.

Investigations are continuing in a bid to determine the cause of the sinkhole and the potential for further holes to appear in the area.

Local councillor Dermot Lacey has asked the council to issue an immediate report on the sinkhole, and if necessary hold a briefing for councillors at the City Council’s South East Area Committee meeting scheduled for Friday 19th.

“People are concerned,” Mr Lacey said. “I would like the council to allay fears that there might be a reoccurence, or if they can’t do that, to tell people what can be done about it.

“I have asked for the report first and then a briefing at the southeast Area Committee, if necessary. The committee is scheduled to discuss alterations to the Mansion House, but I have asked that it might consider the report,” he said.

Part of Dalkey village in South Dublin was closed off in June 2020 after a sinkhole appeared in the road at Castle Street.

The collapse was later attributed to the break up of an underground sewer pipe.