Victim of fatal attack in west Dublin is named by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 last weekend. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The man killed in a violent assault in Clondalkin in Dublin last week has been named as Josip Strok.

Mr Strok (31), who was originally from Croatia and had been living in Ireland in recent years, was attacked by a group of men as he made his way home on Saturday night.

He suffered serious head injuries and was on life support for several days before being pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Gardai have yet to formally upgrade the investigation to a murder inquiry but all the resources of one have been made available.

Mr Strok worked as a carpenter and lived in Dublin city centre.

Investigators believe that he and a friend travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men.

When the two men got off the bus, they were assaulted by the group. Mr Strok was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries.

His friend suffered less serious injuries. No arrests have been made, and detectives at Clondalkin have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack. They believe the victims may have had contact with their attackers earlier in the evening.

Gardaí are keen to speak to witnesses who may have been on the bus with the men or who were walking or driving by the area at the time.

Gardaí are specifically urging passengers who travelled on the number 13 Dublin Bus from Clondalkin on Saturday between 9pm and 10pm to come forward. They particularly wish to speak to anybody who disembarked at the bus stop on St Cuthbert’s Road and proceeded towards Grange View Road.

Additionally, investigating gardaí are seeking information from anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, or in the Grange View Way area between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Gardaí have also appealed for a young man who attended Clondalkin Garda station shortly after the assault to come forward.

Anyone who has camera footage, including dash cam, of these areas on the evening of the incident are urged to provide this footage to the investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.