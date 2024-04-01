Irish woman who died after alleged knife attack in New York named locally

The 41-year-old woman has been named locally as Sarah McNally from Longford town. Photograph: Mary McNally/Facebook

An Irish woman has died following an alleged knife attack in a bar in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday evening.

The 41-year-old woman has been named locally as Sarah McNally from Longford town. She worked as a bartender at The Céilí House, a popular tavern in Maspeth, a neighbourhood with a substantial Irish population.

The bar in Queens, New York, where an Irish woman was attacked. Photograph: Michael Fitzpatrick

At about 6.34pm (11.34pm Irish time), emergency services responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at the bar, located at Grand Avenue.

Police found two injured parties at the scene – a woman who had suffered a significant stab wound to the neck and a man who had received similar injuries to his back and neck.

READ MORE

The emergency services brought the man and woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were initially listed as being in critical conditions. The woman was subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff. The man’s age, identity or condition have not yet been made available.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The stabbing is the second such incident in the Queens area involving an Irish woman in recent times. In October 2023, Denise Morgan, a 39-year-old restaurant worker from Co Louth, was killed by her former partner.