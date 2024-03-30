Ten charged and €85,000 worth of cannabis seized in Garda operation in Wexford

Cannabis seized in the Garda operation in Co Wexford on Friday

Gardaí arrested and charged 10 individuals and seized about €85,000 cannabis in Co Wexford on Friday.

Gardaí attached to the Wexford division conducted searches of a number of residences across the county as part of an Operation Thor day of action.

During the search of a residence in north Co Wexford, gardaí uncovered a grow-house operation and recovered about €43,000 of cannabis.

A search of a residence in the south of the county recovered an additional €42,000 of cannabis.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

As part of the operation, 10 individuals were arrested and charged in relation to offences including burglary, possession of drugs for sale or supply, criminal damage and theft.

A woman (30s) and three men (two in their 30s, one in his 40s) appeared before special sittings at Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts on Friday 29th.

A man in his 20s is due to appear before the courts on Saturday.

Four men and a woman were also charged and bailed to appear before the courts at a later date.

Operation Thor, launched in 2015, is an ongoing initiative to tackle individuals and organised crime groups engaged in burglary.