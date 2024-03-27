Six face fraud inquiry as part of PSNI investigation into former fertility clinic

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) economic crime unit have been investigating a former Lisburn Road clinic in Belfast for almost two years.

Six people are to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland as part of an ongoing police investigation into a former fertility clinic in Belfast.

A file on five women and one man will be submitted in “due course” to the PPS in relation to a string of fraud-related offences, including allegations of fraud by false representation and conspiracy to defraud, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Other alleged offences relate to money-laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and Companies Act offences.



Chief Insp Louise Dunne described it as a “unique and complex case”.

“It is being progressed as sensitively and expeditiously as possible. The investigation remains ongoing.”