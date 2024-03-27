Crime & Law

Six face fraud inquiry as part of PSNI investigation into former fertility clinic

File on five women and one man will be submitted to NI Public Prosecution Service over string of fraud-related offences

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) economic crime unit have been investigating a former Lisburn Road clinic in Belfast for almost two years.

Seanín Graham
Wed Mar 27 2024 - 19:03

Six people are to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland as part of an ongoing police investigation into a former fertility clinic in Belfast.

A file on five women and one man will be submitted in “due course” to the PPS in relation to a string of fraud-related offences, including allegations of fraud by false representation and conspiracy to defraud, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Other alleged offences relate to money-laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and Companies Act offences.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) economic crime unit have been investigating the former Lisburn Road clinic in the south of the city for almost two years.

READ MORE

Chief Insp Louise Dunne described it as a “unique and complex case”.

“It is being progressed as sensitively and expeditiously as possible. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES