Other people of interest identified by gardaí in Creeslough fatal explosion investigation

Those who died in the blast were aged between five and 59-years-old. Photograph Brian McDaid

Gardaí investigating a fatal explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal have identified other people of interest in their inquiry and were expected to question them as the investigation continues.

Two people arrested last Friday were released without charge, with the criminal investigation continuing and a file set to be sent for the DPP to decide on whether there is criminal culpability in the case.

Ten people died in the explosion at the local Applegreen service station on Friday, October 7th, 2022. Those who died in the blast were aged between five and 59-years-old.

From the start of the investigation, gardaí were focused on the gas system at the buildings on the site, including an apartment block on what was a small joint residential and retail site.

While there is no suggestion the gas system was tampered with, or any actions were undertaken to deliberately damage it, every aspect of how that system ran and was maintained has been examined by the investigation team.

The two men arrested last Friday, in what were the first arrests in the case, were interviewed by detectives and questions were put to them about the gas system. They were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both men were detain under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in Co Donegal. That legislation allowed for them to be questioned, without charge, for up to 24 hours. The Garda confirmed on Saturday morning the two men had been released without charge.

Other arrests are anticipated as gardaí must now put their investigation findings to date to any people of interest in the case.

The arrest of the two men on Friday morning was the first official confirmation from the Garda the investigation under way into the cause of the explosion was a criminal one. That also confirms a file, about possible criminal charges, would be sent to the DPP when the inquiry was completed.

However, within weeks of the fatal explosion it was clear the gas system had caused the blast at the residential block on the site and that the Garda’s investigation was testing whether there was criminal culpability.

The Garda inquiry is being run from Milford Garda station under a senior investigating officer and with a team drawn from the Garda’s Donegal division. The Garda team has been supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The CRU says one of its roles is the “prevention of major accidents in Ireland’s energy sector”. This included “safety regulation of gas – networks, supply, storage, use and liquefied petroleum gas distribution” was well as “gas installers and electrical contractors”.

The criminal investigation into the cause of the explosion, and whether criminal culpability arises, has also been bolstered by technical experts from the UK with specific experience in the determining the sources and causes of explosions.

Norwegian-based investigations company DNV, a global “technical advisory services” company working in the oil and gas industries, has also aided in the inquiry.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in ages from five to 59, died in the explosion at a service station and adjacent building, where a number of apartments were located.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were all killed in the explosion.