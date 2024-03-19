Dublin-based garda to face court charge after Garda anti-corruption unit inquiry

A garda is due in court to face a charge arising from an investigation carried out by the Garda anti-corruption unit. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A second member of a Garda Dublin-based unit is due to appear in court on Tuesday to face a charge arising from an investigation carried out by the Garda anti-corruption unit.

The court appearance follows another member of the force having been recently been arrested and charged arising from the same investigation, which has been ongoing for some time.

A total of four members of the force, all attached the same unit in the Dublin region, have been suspended from the Garda pending the outcome of the criminal investigation into allegations made against them.

The inquiry has been focused on allegations made against the Garda members, who were all colleagues on the same unit based out of a Dublin Garda station, for over two years.

“The Garda anti-corruption unit has been carrying out an investigation into the activities of a particular Garda unit based in the Dublin region,” Garda headquarters said in a statement on the latest Garda member to face the courts on Tuesday morning.

“Since the start of this investigation four members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended from duty. One man, a member of An Garda Síochána, has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice,” it added of Tuesday’s scheduled court appearance.

Garda headquarters added as the inquiry was “an ongoing criminal investigation” it would be “making no further comment” at this time.