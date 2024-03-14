Quarter of drivers believe driving short distances after drinking is OK, survey finds

Provisional analysis from the RSA shows that 42 people have died on Irish roads up to March 14th. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times

A quarter of drivers believe it is acceptable to drive short distances after having a drink, while one in 10 report driving after drinking alcohol in the last 12 months, a new survey has found.

On Thursday, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the gardaí made a public appeal to road users to take care over the St Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend, particularly in light of the high number of road fatalities this year so far.

Provisional analysis from the RSA shows that 42 people have died on Irish roads up to March 14th, three more than during the same period last year.

The RSA’s Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey 2023 shows nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of drivers admit there were times where they may have been over the limit when driving on the morning after a night out.

The authority noted figures from An Garda Síochána showing one driver was arrested every hour on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol or drugs – last year.

Over last year’s St Patrick’s weekend, a total of 196 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, 136 of whom were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, with the remainder suspected of having taken drugs.

Drug driving accounted for more than 35 per cent of all driving while intoxicated detections last year, with cannabis and cocaine the main drugs identified.

More than 1,300 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in the first two months of this year.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said he was “deeply concerned” to see that many people admitted to driving while they may have been over the limit after a night out.

Sarah O’Connor, director of partnerships and external affairs with the RSA, said fatal road crashes are more likely to occur over the weekend and late at night/in the early hours of the morning.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman said everyone has a “personal responsibility” when on the roads.

“There are consequences to these actions and poor driver behaviour – some more lasting than others,” she said. “You could lose your licence and face significant financial penalty, but far worse is the possibility of seriously injuring or killing someone else on the road. We appeal to everyone to look out for one another on the roads this St Patrick’s weekend.”

Separately, Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis said there will be a “comprehensive policing operation” in place across Dublin over the bank holiday weekend.

“Gardaí will be out working hard to make sure that the many thousands attending the national parade and the wide range of family-friendly events being held across the city can enjoy themselves,” she said.

“Those attending the festivities in the city can help us keep people safe and ensure that the day’s events run smoothly by using public transport, following the instructions of Gardaí and Stewards and not engaging in the public consumption of alcohol.”