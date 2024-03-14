Australian police aim to lure gardaí down under with promises of better pay and hours

In a move designed to appeal to gardaí frustrated with their current workload and roster system, the Australian police force is promising 'a balanced work schedule of 38 hours per week and the option to work part-time or flexible hours.' Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP

South Australia Police have launched a recruitment drive aimed at luring serving gardaí to transfer to Australia.

It comes as An Garda Síochána struggles to meet recruitment targets set by the Government and increasing numbers of serving gardaí are opting to retire early.

A significant number of former gardaí are already serving in Australian police forces.

The South Australia Police says it is aiming to hire 200 gardaí and police officers from the UK and Ireland by offering “a job in Australia with a competitive salary, a generous holiday package, and fitness and health benefits.”

Recruitment events are being held next week in Ireland and the UK, including an event in the Temple Bar Hotel in Dublin next Wednesday.

Successful applicants will require three years’ policing experience in the last five years. They will not have to undergo the standard nine month training course from the start. Instead they will complete a 15-week condensed course before being deployed.

In a move designed to appeal to gardaí frustrated with their current workload and roster system, the Australian police force is promising “a balanced work schedule of 38 hours per week and the option to work part-time or flexible hours.”

Rank-and-file recruits can expect a starting salary of about €60,000 before allowances and overtime.

The starting salary for a qualified garda is €34,572, which increases incrementally over eight years to €53,000.

Previous recruitment drives by Australian police forces have been successful in luring gardaí with promises of more flexible hours and better pay. Several dozen gardaí joined the Western Australia Police following recent recruitment drives.

There are currently 13,960 serving gardaí. The Government has committed to growing numbers to more than 15,000 in the coming years.