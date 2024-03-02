Man hospitalised after incident involving masked men with machetes at youth boxing competition in Co Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating an incident at a national boxing tournament in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where a number of men armed with machetes entered a boxing venue on Friday night.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which are understood to be non-life-threatening, as a result.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has condemned the incident at the under-14 youth event, branding it as “abhorrent”.

The incident saw several males, at least three of whom wielded sharp instruments, entering Castlerea Boxing Club during Friday night’s quarter-finals of the National Boy 4 Boxing Championships.

Violence broke out and the men fled the scene. It is believed they were looking for another male at the venue.

In a statement, the IABA said: “That such an incident could occur at a children’s sporting event is abhorrent and is roundly condemned by every member of the Irish boxing family.”

The IABA has also confirmed that two further days of boxing due to take place this weekend as part of the tournament have been suspended and will be rescheduled.

The statement concluded: ‘’Understandably there will be clubs, boxers, officials and supporters at a loss. But in the interest of their safety, there is no option, risk remains too high even if the competition proceeds behind closed doors’'.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

In a statement on social media, Castlerea Boxing Club said it was “so proud to be asked to host this year’s All-Ireland Championships, and we thought that it would be a great historical moment for our club and town, but instead, it has brought great shock and sadness. We can only apologise to all of the wonderful people that attended, to the children who trained all year for this weekend and to the people of Castlerea for the hurt that this has caused.”

Condemning those involved in the incident, the club said it would be unable to host future All-Ireland Championships. “This is a decision we must make for the safety of our boxers, their families, and our community. We are horrified that such events would take place at any sporting event, let alone a children’s event.”