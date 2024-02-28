Man arrested in connection with discovery of body in flat in south Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in Rialto, Dublin

A man was arrested early on Wednesday morning in connection with the discovery of a body in a residence in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a south Dublin house believe he may have been violently attacked. The dead man, who was in his 60s, was discovered dead in a flat in a house in Rialto and had several wounds.

While the results of a postmortem inquiry on his remains were awaited, and would determine the course of the investigation, all of the resources a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

Early indications are the man’s wounds may have resulted from a stabbing attack, though sources stressed the nature of his injuries, and precisely how they were sustained, would only become clear after the postmortem was completed.

READ MORE

A number of other residents also live in three other flats in the house, near Herberton Park, were the dead man’s remains were discovered yesterday. Gardaí were speaking to them to determine if they witnessed or heard anything suspicious.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin 8 on Tuesday afternoon,” Garda headquarters said.

“Gardaí were called to a residence near Herberton Park where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Currently, the scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers. Both the State pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

“The results of a postmortem examination will guide the direction of the Garda investigation. No further information is available at this time.”