Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with discovery of body in flat in south Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in Rialto, Dublin. Illustration: Paul Scott

A man in his 30s was arrested early on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder in connection with the discovery of a body in a residence in Dublin on Tuesday.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a south Dublin house believe he may have been violently attacked. The dead man, who was in his 60s, was discovered dead in a flat in a house in Rialto and had several wounds. Gardaí were alerted to the discovery at Herberton Park, Dublin 8, at 3pm on Tuesday.

While the results of a postmortem inquiry on his remains were awaited, and would determine the course of the investigation, all of the resources a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

Early indications are the man’s wounds may have resulted from a stabbing attack, though sources stressed the nature of his injuries, and precisely how they were sustained, would only become clear after the postmortem was completed.

The man arrested on Wednesday morning is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

A number of other residents also live in three other flats in the house where the dead man’s remains were discovered. Gardaí were speaking to them to determine if they witnessed or heard anything suspicious.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin 8 on Tuesday afternoon,” Garda headquarters said.

“Gardaí were called to a residence near Herberton Park where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Currently, the scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers. Both the State pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

“The results of a postmortem examination will guide the direction of the Garda investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

The scene of the incident remains preserved this morning for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist on Wednesday..

An incident room has been established in Kilmainham Garda Station and the investigation is being overseen by a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to liaise with the family of the deceased.