Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick city assault that left one man with serious head injuries

Photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a man sustained serious head injuries in Limerick city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A male in his 20s was rushed from the scene just after midnight by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and was later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí said the man is in a serious condition at CUH.

The man is understood to have suffered a blow to the back of his head when he hit a footpath after he was allegedly struck once by another male.

It’s understood the assault may have been linked to an earlier incident involving a woman being pushed to the ground outside a pub on Shannon Street.

Video footage of the alleged incidents were later shared on social media.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

They appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.