Submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun seized by gardaí as part of organised crime investigation

Firearms seized by gardaí in Dublin at the weekend. Photograph: Garda Press Office 18 Feb 24

Gardaí investigating organised crime activity seized firearms in Dublin over the weekend, following searches at two addresses in the capital.

Gardaí recovered a submachine gun, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition during the searches on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Gardaí conducted the searches following the arrest of two people on Friday afternoon: a man (20s) and woman (30s) were detained by gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown district after they were found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition while travelling in a car on the Old Navan Road in northwest Dublin.

Firearm and ammunition seized by gardaí in Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office 18 Feb 24

Both occupants of the car are being held at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

READ MORE

The firearms and ammunition seized over the weekend will be subject to analysis by the ballistics section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.