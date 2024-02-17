Man (40s) arrested after drugs worth €6.4m seized at Rosslare port

The haul was found using a mobile x-ray scanner and with the help of a detector dog. Photograph: Revenue

A man has been arrested following a multimillion euro drug seizure at Rosslare Europort.

The discovery was made by Revenue officers on Friday and consisted of some 288.6kg of herbal cannabis, 72.8kg of cannabis resin and 3.3kg of cocaine.

The estimated value of the seizure is €6,443,640. The haul was found using a mobile X-ray scanner and with the help of detector dog Jasper.

A man in his 40s was detained and is currently being held at a Co Wexford Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jasper the detective dog. Photograph: Revenue