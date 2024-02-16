Millions of euro worth of drugs, believed to be crystal meth, seized in Cork

Gardaí have made a multi million euro drug seizure in the port of Cork and arrested three people. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have made a multi million euro drug seizure in the port of Cork and arrested two people. A number of addresses in counties Cork and Kerry were being searched in follow-up operations.

While the quantity of drugs was not yet determined, gardaí believe it could as much as half of a tonne of synthetic drugs, possibly crystal meth.

A seizure of crystal meth of that size would be worth tens of millions of euro, perhaps in excess of €50 million, though the size of the haul found in Cork was yet to be confirmed.

While very large drugs seizures in the Republic are normally made as the drug is arriving into the State, or shortly after arrival, one line of inquiry is that the drugs found in Cork were being exported from the Republic. However, whether the drugs were manufactured in the Republic, or were transiting through, was unclear.

The Irish Times understands a commercial premises has been searched on suspicion it was being used by the group in Ireland who were involved in shipping drugs in and out of the Republic.

One of the three arrests made was at that large commercial premises and another was at a residence very close to it.

A statement from Garda Headquarters on Friday afternoon said a “substantial drugs seizure” was made his morning in Cork Port as a result of a joint operation between the Garda and Revenue’s Custom Service. It added the drug seized was “understood to be a synthetic drug” pending analysis.

“A number of follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork resulting in the arrests of two men. The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Southern Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”

