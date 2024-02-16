Macroom death: Gardaí prepare file for DPP after releasing woman arrested over suspected murder

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a woman arrested for questioning about the suspected murder of a man at his home in Macroom in West Cork earlier this month.

The woman (30s) was arrested together with a man (30s) on Washington Street in Cork at about 1.30pm on Wednesday for questioning about the murder of Michael Foley (61). The man remains in custody.

The pair were brought to Bandon Garda station in West Cork where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

Both the man and the woman opted to suspend their questioning overnight on Wednesday night. Gardaí continued questioning both suspects on Thursday.

The woman was released without charge in the early hours of Friday morning. Gardaí will now prepare a file in relation to her alleged involvement in the murder of Mr Foley. The man will have to be released or charged by midday.

Detectives believe Mr Foley may have been dead for several days at his chalet flat at the Annville Sheltered Housing complex in Macroom before he was found at about 1pm on February 6th.

Michael Foley may have been dead for several days before his body was discovered. Photograph: rip.ie

Mr Foley, who lived alone, was found with severe head injuries and stab wounds on the kitchen floor of his chalet by a care worker who called to check on him after he hadn’t been seen for several days.

It’s understood that a postmortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster confirmed that Mr Foley was dead for at least a number of days before he was found on February 6th.

Just over five years ago, Mr Foley’s younger brother Timmy (44), was stabbed to death at his home in nearby Barrett’s Place in Macroom.

Mr Foley’s ex-wife, Rita O’Driscoll from Bandon, was later convicted and jailed for life for his murder following a trial at the Central Criminal Court which heard the deceased had been stabbed 28 times.

Michael Foley, who was originally from Scartagh in Clonakilty, was buried on Monday in St Mary’s Cemetery in Clonakilty following requiem mass at the local Church of the Immaculate Conception.