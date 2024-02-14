Man and woman arrested over murder of man (61) in Co Cork

The suspects have been taken to Bandon Garda Station. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 61-year old-man at his home in Macroom in Co Cork have arrested a man and woman in Cork City.

Detectives under Det Supt Joe Moore arrested the pair, who are both in the 30s, at an address in Cork City for questioning about the murder of Michael Foley in Macroom earlier this month.

They have been taken to Bandon Garda station where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Detectives believe Mr Foley may have been dead for several days at his chalet flat at the Annville Sheltered Housing complex in Macroom before he was found around 1pm on February 6th.

Mr Foley, who lived alone, was found with severe head injuries and stab wounds on the kitchen floor of his chalet by a care worker who called to check on him after he hadn’t been seen for several days.

It is understood that a postmortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, confirmed that Mr Foley was dead for at least a number of days before he was found on February 6th.

It is the second tragedy to befall the Foley family as just over five years ago, Mr Foley’s younger brother, Timmy (44) was stabbed to death at his home in nearby Barrett’s Place in Macroom.

Mr Foley’s ex-wife, Rita O’Driscoll from Bandon was later convicted and jailed for life for his murder following a trial at the Central Criminal Court which heard the deceased had been stabbed 28 times.

Michael Foley, who was originally from Scartagh in Clonakilty was buried on Monday in St Mary’s Cemetery in Clonakilty following requiem mass at the local Church of the Immaculate Conception.