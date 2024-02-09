Victim of Co Kildare fatal stabbing is named as gardaí question man (40s)

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal incident in Kilcock, Co Kildare on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The victim of a fatal assault in Co Kildare on Thursday has been named locally as Jeffrey Jackson.

Gardaí believe Mr Jackson, who was aged in his 50s and from Cedar Park, Leixlip was stabbed in the neck during a row with an acquaintance. The incident occurred in an apartment in the town.

A murder investigation has been launched and a man in his 40s was arrested shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene. He remains in custody in a Kildare Garda station as of Friday afternoon.

Mr Jackson’s body was discovered at an apartment on School Street in the town on Thursday. It is believed the fatal assault occurred between 3pm and 4pm.

READ MORE

He had suffered apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, including to his neck. A postmortem examination was carried out by State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis in the mortuary of Naas General Hospital on Friday morning.

Gardaí believe the two men had been socialising together before the attack. It is understood investigators are not searching for anyone else.

Gardaí have appointed to a family liaison officer to assist Mr Jackson’s family.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who were in the School Street area of the town between 3pm and 4pm, or motorists who may have camera or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.