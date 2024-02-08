Man arrested as gardaí investigate death in Co Kildare

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation following a suspected violent assault on a man in Kilcock, Co Kildare.
The man’s body was discovered at a residential property on School Street on Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the site.
A second man who was present has been detained for questioning by gardaí.
READ MORE
He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Kildare.
More to follow ...
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here