Man arrested as gardaí investigate death in Co Kildare

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation following a suspected violent assault on a man in Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The man’s body was discovered at a residential property on School Street on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the site.

A second man who was present has been detained for questioning by gardaí.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Kildare.

More to follow ...