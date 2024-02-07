Leixlip fire: Vacant building in Co Kildare damaged in latest suspected anti-immigration arson attack

Firefighters at the former Crooksling nursing home in south Dublin, near Brittas, which was destroyed by fire on Sunday. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

A vacant property in Co Kildare has been damaged in a suspected arson attack, following misinformation circulating locally that the building was earmarked to be used to accommodate asylum-seekers.

Gardaí are investigating the arson attack on the property, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The property is located on Celbridge Road, Leixlip, Co Kildare, with emergency services attending a fire at the site at 1.30am.

Rumours had circulated that the vacant residential property, understood to be a seven-bed house, was planned to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said no one was injured in the fire, however the property was substantially damaged.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use,” the statement said. “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in Leixlip, Co. Kildare in the early hours of this morning,” it said.

Based on initial indications gardaí suspect the fire is the latest in a series of arson attacks targeting vacant properties due to the used to house asylum-seekers, or incorrectly rumoured to be earmarked for asylum-seeker accommodation.

The former Crooksling nursing home, which was also known as St Brigid’s, in south Dublin, near Brittas, was destroyed by fire on Sunday. Gardaí strongly suspect the building was set on fire deliberately by those opposed to its possible use as asylum-seeker accommodation.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Wicklow have been made aware of threats to burn down the former Eir depot in Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow in south Co Wicklow, amid local rumours it is to be used as international protection accommodation. Protests have been organised outside the site and threats of arson have been made online.

The scene of the Co Kildare incident has been sealed off ahead of a full technical examination by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or others who may have information about the attack to contact the Garda. Investigators are seeking to speak to anyone who was in the area near Celbridge Road or Forest Park between 12.30am and 2am on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity in the area during that time, or road users who had travelled through and may have camera or dash cam footage, has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.