Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son says he is ‘free again here in Ireland’ after death of Ian Bailey

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, at the Court of Appeal in Paris for the trial of Ian Bailey. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

The recent death of Ian Bailey, the chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, felt like “game over”, her son has said.

Mr Bailey, who died from a suspected heart attack, was twice arrested for questioning about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier at her holiday home at Toormore near Schull on December 23rd, 1996 but he was never charged after the Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed the Garda file and concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

However, he was convicted in absentia in France in 2019 of the voluntary homicide of Ms Toscan du Plantier and sentenced to 25 years in jail but French attempts to have him extradited to France on an European Arrest Warrant failed after the High Court refused to approve his extradition.

Appearing on the Late Late Show on Friday night, Pierre-Louis Baudey, Ms Toscan du Plantier’s son, said he has been “fighting for 27 years” for justice.

“It was like game over. It’s no happy ending but it was finally a game over,” he said. “They were all convinced [he killed her]. We must end this story. I wanted to say to all the people here that we must turn the page. It is a game over of this case ... and I am free again here in Ireland.”

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s parents have not yet been informed of his death, Mr Baudey said, as they are in poor health and he is worried the impact the news could have on them.

Mr Baudey said he wanted his mother to be remembered as a “free spirit”, particularly in light of her purchase of an Irish home at a time when she had little money. He enjoys spending time in that remote house, describing it as a “little paradise”.

“For me, it is not the place she was killed. It was her paradise. It’s a very good way for me, for my kids to meet their grandmother and for me to be in the cocoon she created. I feel so good there. Now, we can really enjoy that place again,” he added.

Mr Baudey said he saw Mr Bailey three times while he was in Cork. The first two times he was not recognised, but the last time he felt eyes on him.

“I saw someone looking at me with a dark look. I felt so many [sic] violence in this look. That was not easy for me, to go back in the house, in this very beautiful village. I wanted to face it. My mother loved this country ... and I want to continue.”