Partially skeletal remains found during search for missing Cork man

Gardaí have indicated it is too early to say whether human remains found near woodland in east Cork early this afternoon belong to a 47-year-old man who went missing last year in Cork city and who may have been abducted.

Gardaí searching for Kieran Quilligan (47) requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office when a sniffer dog found human remains shortly after midday on Monday. The remains were found on scrubland just off the main Midleton to Whitegate road, about 3km from Saleen village.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is currently en route to the scene. She is expected to carry out a preliminary examination of the partially-skeletal remains before they are removed for a postmortem examination at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí say that Dr Bolster may need to consult dental records to try and establish the identity of the man, but it is understood that gardaí have already been in touch with the family of Mr Quilligan, who disappeared from the city last September.

Officers are treating the disappearance of Mr Quilligan on September 1st as a missing persons case, but they quickly established an incident room at the Bridewell Garda station to co-ordinate their investigation. Sources say the case is being given all the resources of a murder inquiry.

Mr Quilligan, who was originally from Bakers Road in Gurranabraher, was last seen alive on CCTV footage at St Finbarr’s Place, near St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, at around 9.15pm on September 1st. He had left his accommodation at Cork Simon’s Emergency Shelter on Anderson’s Quay at 8.30pm.

Gardaí have traced Mr Quilligan’s movements in the company of another man, from the Mahon area of Cork, across the city centre to French’s Quay and Proby’s Quay, where he is seen going up steps but fails to exit at the top, at Fort Street.

CCTV footage from this street and nearby Dean Street was examined and gardaí focused their investigation on whether Mr Quilligan may have been assaulted by a group of men and bundled into a car which left the area on to either Barrack Street or Gilabbey Street.

It is understood that gardaí are keeping an open mind on a motive for any assault and abduction, but one line of inquiry is whether Mr Quilligan, who had a heroin addiction, may have fallen foul of a criminal gang after he robbed a heroin dealer in the city.

During a court appearance in June when he was charged with a break-in at a cafe, Mr Quilligan told the court that he was on a methadone treatment programme, but gardaí suspect that he may have still been struggling with a heroin addiction at the time of his disappearance.

Mr Quilligan was in receipt of social welfare and failed to collect any payments due to him since his disappearance at the start of September. He also failed to keep a number of appointments at a methadone clinic, where he used to receive the medication to treat his heroin addiction.

Detectives have spoken to the man who was last seen with Mr Quilligan. They have taken a witness statement from him, as well as from staff at Cork Simon who reported him missing on September 4th and from others who are assisting them in their inquiry.

Gardaí have examined hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the city centre and suburbs, as well as the main arteries out of it, while they have also seized a number of mobile phones for examination and searched a number of houses in the Mahon and Blackrock areas.

On Friday September 22nd, gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Search team began a search of two farms at Courtown, about 10km east of the city. The search, involving Irish Coast Guard dogs, continued over the weekend without finding any trace of Mr Quilligan.

Gardaí would only say that the search was based on information that has come into their possession. A team of Garda divers later searched a number of slurry tanks and areas of waters on the two adjacent farms, east of Little Island Industrial Estate but found no trace of the missing man.