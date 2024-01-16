Funeral of gunman Tristan Sherry to take place in Finglas

The funeral of Tristan Sherry is to take place in Finglas today. Photograph: Gofundme

The funeral of Tristan Sherry, the gunman who was killed shortly after opening fire in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve, is to take place in Finglas later today.

Gardaí carried out security sweeps at a funeral home and church in Dublin on Monday ahead of the 26-year-old’s funeral amid rising tensions between his associates and those of the man fatally wounded in the shooting, Jason Hennessy snr.

Mr Sherry, a father of one from Finglas who previously lived in Blanchardstown, was one of two armed men who entered Browne’s Steakhouse on Main Street, Blanchardstown at about 8pm on December 24th and opened fire. He was tackled in the restaurant soon after and sustained fatal injuries. His funeral Mass will take place at St Canice’s Church.

Mr Hennessy died from his injuries in the Mater Hospital on January 4th. His funeral is expected to take place in the Blanchardstown area later this week.

Gardaí are expected to a have a uniform presence at both funerals, with back-up on standby if required. That back-up, which is not expected to be visible to mourners, will include armed Garda members and public order officers, although they are not expected to be deployed at either funeral.