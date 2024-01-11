Gardaí call for witnesses after Waterford jewellers robbed by lone male with machete

A 'quantity' of items were stolen, gardaí said. Stock photograph: Pawel Gaul/Getty

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery of a jewellers which occurred in Arundel Square, Waterford city on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5.10pm a lone male entered the premises, armed with a machete, and threatened staff.

The male fled the scene on a bicycle via Henrietta Street a short time later with a quantity of stolen items.

Investigating Gardaí have recovered the machete and bicycle, which are understood to have been used during the incident, for a technical examination.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

In a statement garda headquarters appealed for “pedestrians or road users who were in Arundel Square shopping district and surrounding areas, including Spring Garden Alley and New Street, yesterday evening between 4.45pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.