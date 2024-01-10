Man shot dead in west Belfast overnight

Police at the scene in west Belfast after a man was shot in the Greenan area. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The PSNI has started a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in west Belfast on Tuesday night.

Officers remain at the scene in the Greenan area of west Belfast and cordons are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting in his constituency.

“There is shock in the local community after a man was shot dead in the Greenan area on Tuesday night,” he said.

“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result. I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Cordons are still in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“A murder investigation is now under way and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

- PA