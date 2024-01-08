Three teenagers hospitalised following stabbing incident in Cork

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday.

Three teenagers are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cork University Hospital in Cork following an incident overnight.

The assault on a boy and two girls occurred in the Brooklodge Square area of Glanmire, Co Cork. It is believed that one of the trio was stabbed in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday. Gardaí rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised about the assault on the young people by another group of young people.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating an incident of assault which occurred in the Brooklodge Square area of Glanmire, Co Cork, yesterday evening”.

“A male and two females, all aged in their teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.”