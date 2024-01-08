Three teenagers hospitalised following stabbing incident in Cork

Three teenagers are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cork University Hospital in Cork following an incident overnight.
The assault on a boy and two girls occurred in the Brooklodge Square area of Glanmire, Co Cork. It is believed that one of the trio was stabbed in the incident.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday. Gardaí rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised about the assault on the young people by another group of young people.
Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating an incident of assault which occurred in the Brooklodge Square area of Glanmire, Co Cork, yesterday evening”.
Former soccer player wanted in Northern Ireland for allegedly causing gross bodily harm during match
“A male and two females, all aged in their teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here