Third man arrested over murder of Christmas Eve gunman Tristan Sherry

Blanchardstown killing: A third man has been arrested over the Christmas Eve murder of Tristan Sherry.

A third man has been arrested over the Christmas Eve murder of Tristan Sherry (26), who was overpowered and killed as he tried to shoot a man dead in a busy restaurant in west Dublin.

The third suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening, just hours after a teenager from west Dublin was also detained for questioning. Another man, the first of the three to be detained as part of the murder investigation, was charged and appeared before the courts last weekend.

The man detained on Wednesday evening was still being held at a west Dublin Garda station on Thursday. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for him to be questioned by gardaí for up to 24 hours without charge.

The teenager arrested earlier on Wednesday was also still being held by gardaí on Thursday. His 24-hour period of detention was due to expire later in the day. At that point, gardaí must charge him or release him without charge.

Gardaí investigating the murder have reviewed CCTV, and other footage, filmed inside the Blanchardstown restaurant where Mr Sherry tried to shoot a man on Christmas Eve, but was himself murdered after being tackled by some of those present.

Mr Sherry, from Finglas, north Dublin, was among a group of men who staged a botched gun murder bid at Browne’s Steakhouse on Main St, Blanchardstown, at about 8pm on December 24th. The restaurant was very busy with the time.

However, while a man in his 40s was shot and remains in critical condition, Mr Sherry, who was one of the gunmen, became trapped in the restaurant after being tackled and overpowered. He sustained extensive injuries, including being stabbed multiple times, and died.

A murder investigation was established and has already resulted in Michael Andrecut (22) with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, being charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.

He appeared at a special court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning, after he was charged with murder at Blanchardstown Garda station last Friday night. He was subsequently further remanded in custody while a book of evidence is prepared.

The man who was shot and wounded in the Christmas Eve attack is a 47-year-old from Blanchardstown who is known to gardaí, as Mr Sherry was. The wounded man remains critically ill in James Connolly Hospital and fears for his life have increased in recent days after his condition deteriorated.