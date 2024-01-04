Man (47) shot by Christmas Eve gunman Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown dies

A man who was shot and wounded in a gangland attack at a west Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve has died in hospital from his injuries. The victim, a Dubliner aged 47, died at James Connolly Hospital on Thursday after his condition had deteriorated in recent days.

His death means gardaí investigating the attack at Browne’s Steakhouse, Main Street, Blanchardstown, are now carrying out two murder investigations. A murder inquiry had already been under way into the killing of one of the gunmen who carried out the attack, Tristan Sherry.

A 26-year-old father of one from Finglas, north Dublin, Mr Sherry was overpowered in the restaurant and beaten and fatally stabbed. However, he was with accomplices, who managed to flee the scene in a vehicle waiting outside.

One man has already been charged with the murder of Mr Sherry and two other men, one a teenager, were arrested on Wednesday. They both remained in Garda custody on Thursday. Both were being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, allowing for them to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

While Mr Sherry is now dead, Garda sources say the murder investigation now under way into the fatal shooting of the 47-year-old man who died in hospital on Thursday would target the other men involved in the attack just after 8pm on Christmas Eve.

The man who died on Thursday was well known to gardaí and was facing a number of criminal charges at the time of his death. He was from the Sheephill area of Blanchardstown and has a number of associates who are regarded by gardaí as dangerous criminals.

Gardaí believe the man who died was the target of the gunmen on Christmas Eve and that, possibly, one other man was also being targeted. One strong line of inquiry is that the fatal shooting of the 47-year-old is linked to a feud in the Corduff-Blanchardstown area that has been ongoing for many years, and in which some criminals from Finglas, including Mr Sherry, had become embroiled.

The fact two men are now dead after the Christmas Eve attack will now raise concerns that a murderous feud will now erupt between the rival factions. While the feud has involved very serious violence in recent years, it involved non-fatal attacks, including drive-by shootings, petrol bombings and stabbings.

The attack in the busy restaurant on Christmas Eve, which resulted in other diners, some with children, diving for cover is regarded as a very significant escalation in the feud.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown who are investigating the two murders have secured very high quality CCTV recordings, and other footage, that was recorded at the time of the attack. However, it was unclear if that footage identified any of Mr Sherry’s accomplices, who are now under investigation for the murder of the 47-year-old man who died in hospital on Thursday.