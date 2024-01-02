Man injured in ‘nasty racist assault’ in Co Tyrone on New Year’s Eve

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses or recorded footage of Sunday's attack. Photograph: Getty Images

A man has suffered serious facial injuries in a “nasty” racially-motivated assault, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The victim, in his mid-40s, was attacked by another man in Railway Street in Strabane at around 2.15am on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman appealed for any witnesses to the incident to speak to officers.

“This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked,” he said.

“This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising.

“We’re urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23.” - PA