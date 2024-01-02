Councillor criticises lack of ‘clear communication’ on Ringsend site targeted by arson

The disused Shipwright pub in Ringsend which was was lit ablaze in an arson attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

An arson attack on a building in Dublin’s south inner city might not have happened if there had been “clear communication” about its planned use, according to a local Fine Gael councillor.

Danny Byrne said there had been a lot of misinformation about “unvetted” asylum seekers moving to the disused Shipwright pub in Ringsend, which had been earmarked for homeless families.

“A lot of fear was being stoked up,” he said.

“Certain individuals were travelling the country stoking up hate. We’re back to the core of the problem where this was not communicated from the beginning. I think the outcome would have been very different if it had been clearly communicated from the beginning that this building was to be used for homeless families - our biggest problem is homelessness.”

Speaking RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, he said when the vacant building had been sold people in the area were apprehensive “about what might happen there”.

Concerns were heightened when a health and safety notice was posted on the door containing “key words” about emergency accommodation. Local public representatives were not informed about any plans for the building, he added.

“I understand some media were informed that it was going to be used for homeless accommodation, but again, the public reps were not informed and people were inside the premises not allowing builders in.”

It was the responsibility of organisations providing accommodation to inform the local community about plans. “There was a lot of misinformation and a lot of outside influence.”

Plans by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to provide accommodation for the homeless should have been clearly outlined from an early stage to the local community and local public representatives, he said. “The outcome may have been different if there was clear communication from the beginning.”

He added he “absolutely condemned” the fire and the “real pity” now was that the building could not be used for anything.

On Monday, gardaí confirmed the fire was the work of arsonists.

The first results from a technical examination of the blaze, which gutted the building, determined it was an act of criminal damage.

A major criminal investigation into the blaze has begun at Irishtown Garda station, under a senior investigating officer. Garda sources told The Irish Times they were very hopeful the urban location of the latest fire at a property, incorrectly linked to housing asylum seekers, would aid the investigation.

“Some of these incidents have been in very rural areas but we’re now dealing with a location where there would be more people around and more CCTV covering the scene,” said one source. He added the investigating team was also hopeful people from the local community would come forward with confidential information.