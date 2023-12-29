Girl (5) seriously injured in Parnell Square stabbing is ‘out of danger’, mother says

The five-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries in the stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square last month has been described as “out of danger” by her mother.

The young girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square, on the afternoon of November 23rd. The two other children, aged five and six, had been discharged from hospital in the days after the attack.

The incident sparked major riots in Dublin city centre, which led to clashes with gardaí and the looting of several shops.

In an update posted via a GoFundMe fundraiser, the mother of the five-year-old girl said her daughter’s condition had continued to improve. “She is more alert and even smiled,” she said.

“We still have a long time still in hospital, but she is out of danger. Thank you everyone for all the help and support,” she wrote.

The young girl had been moved from the intensive care unit to a ward in Temple Street Children’s Hospital two weeks ago.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker on Parnell Square.

At a recent court hearing Det Sgt Padraig Cleary said he had arrested Mr Bouchaker at Mountjoy Garda station at 12.51pm on December 21st for the purpose of charging him in relation to the attempted murder of a female child. He said the accused made “no reply”.

In response to a second charge of attempted murder of a second female child, Mr Bouchaker replied: “I am a sick person”.

The accused was further charged with attempted murder of a male child and made no response after caution, Det Sergeant Cleary said.

He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker, with the assault of a French man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children, the court heard.