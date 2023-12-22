Girl (5) injured in Parnell Square incident moved from intensive care

The stabbing took place on November 23rd outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square in the city centre. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The five-year-old girl who was injured outside a Gaelscoil in Dublin city centre last month has left intensive care.

The girl and two other children along with their carer were hurt following the incident at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square, on the afternoon of November 23rd. The two other children, aged five and six, have since been discharged from hospital.

The incident prompted a night of rioting in Dublin city centre.

The girl, who is being treated at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, left the intensive care unit last week and has been moved to a ward.

Earlier this month, the girl’s family posted on a GoFundMe account: “Our little girl is a warrior. She is still fighting. She remains in the PICU [paediatric intensive care unit] with hopes of moving to the ward before the end of the year.

“We can all feel the love and prayers every second of the day. Had it not been for all of our friends, family and everyone’s support, we wouldn’t have had the strength to stand, and for that we thank you all”

A GoFundMe account for the five-year-old has raised €50,496 from an initial target of just €500.

The organiser of the fundraiser described the response as “incredible” and said it had “surpassed all expectations” from when it was set up.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of the three children and with causing serious harm to the care worker at Parnell Square last month.

Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Brian Smyth at Dublin District Court on Thursday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Mr Bouchaker was also charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife, to which he replied: “I am a sick person.”

He was remanded in custody until after Christmas.