Wicklow shooting which left two hospitalised may be related to local dispute, gardaí say

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting on a building site on Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow, on Friday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A gun attack on a man and his son on a Co Wicklow building site on Thursday is believed to be related to a local criminal dispute.

The man, who is aged in his mid-40s and his son, who is aged in his late teens, were chased through the site in the late afternoon on Thursday by at least one assailant.

The older man was then shot multiple times in the legs by a person armed with a handgun. Gardaí believe the youth suffered injuries as a result of being hit with the gun or another heavy object.

Both victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. They are in a stable condition in a Dublin hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after 4.30pm in the Bellevue Hill area of Delgany on a site being developed into a housing scheme. The scene has been preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made.

Detectives believe the attack related to a dispute involving criminals from Bray. Given the nature of the injuries, they do not believe the criminals intended to kill the victims.

The older victim had been targeted by criminals on at least one previous occasion, sources said.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Bellevue Hill area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.

Gardaí, in particular, are appealing to any person who observed a black saloon car in the Delgany area travelling to or from the N11 direction between 4.15pm and 4.45pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who lives in the constituency, said he had spoken to the Garda and understood one of the individuals had “serious injuries”, but did not wish to comment in detail as there was an active Garda investigation.