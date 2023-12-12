Teenager in custody after man (45) stabbed at house in Tallaght

Gardaí attended the scene in the Castle Park area of Tallaght

A teenager remains in custody after a man in his 40s was found stabbed to death at a house in Tallaght on Monday evening.

The man who was killed has been named locally as Ionel Nicolae Diaconu (45), who is believed to originally be from Eastern Europe.

The house in Castle Park, Tallaght remains sealed off as gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency services and gardaí were alerted shortly before 9pm to the incident and the man was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later.

The house where the stabbing took place is the last in a row of eight, in a small residential area looking out onto the Castletymon Road.

John Donohoe, 81, who has lived across from the house for more than 50 years, said the killing was a “big shock”.

“I didn’t really know what was happening… We haven’t seen police around here in ages, then there were 20 or 30 of them here last night, we never seen the police come so quick,” he said.

The area would normally be “very quiet”, with most neighbours living in the estate for many years, Mr Donohoe said.

“When the trees are in bloom it’s one of the nicest places you could ever live,” he said.

He said he believed the man who was fatally stabbed had moved into the house in question in recent months.

The Garda technical bureau arrived at the scene at 9.30am on Tuesday, with the front and the back of the home cordoned off. Investigators were examining the area surrounding the home and the front garden.

Another man who lived nearby in Castle Park said on Monday night people did not know “what was going on,” when a large number of gardaí arrived on the scene. There was “no commotion” but a large number of Garda cars, he said.

The residential area would normally be considered quiet and settled, he said.

