Gardaí at scene of fatal hit-and-run in Stoneybatter, Dublin

Gardai at the scene of a fatal road incident at Manor Street in Dublin city Centre. Photo: Damien Storan.

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in Stoneybatter, Dublin in what gardaí are treating as a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Monday morning on Manor Street on the city’s north side. The victim is believed to a be woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle which then sped off.

Gardaí are working to identify the vehicle. The scene has been sealed off and a white tent has been erected. Forensic crash investigators are due to examine the scene.

A number of emergency service vehicles, including three fire engines, attended the scene in an effort to help the woman. However she was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 that occurred this morning, Monday 11th December 2023,” a Garda spokesman said.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

More to follow.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone