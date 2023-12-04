Why are Molly Martens and her father walking free less than a month after sentencing?

Molly Martens is due to be released on Wednesday and her father Thomas Martens on Tuesday this week.

By the time they walk out of prison this week, it will not have been a calendar month since Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens were led away in handcuffs from a courtroom in North Carolina.

After a 10-day sentencing hearing, the two were sent back to jail to serve a minimum of 54 months and a maximum of 74 months for the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett in 2015.

Molly Martens had already served 44 months in prison in relation to the killing of her husband, and her father had served the same length of time before their convictions were quashed by an appeals court.

They had accepted a plea deal with prosecutors which avoided a retrial. Molly Martens did not contest a charge of voluntary manslaughter while Thomas Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Ostensibly, the judge’s decision after hearing evidence for a fortnight in November meant they would have to serve between seven and 30 additional months behind bars.

Many observers who sat through the proceedings believed they would likely be released by next summer. No one believed they would be out before Christmas.

On Monday a spokesman for the North Carolina department of adult corrections confirmed that Thomas Martens would be released on Tuesday, December 5th, and Molly Martens a day later on Wednesday.

The district attorney in Davidson County in North Carolina, Garry Frank, who was essentially the lead prosecutor, told The Irish Times on Monday that he had no input into the timing of the release of Molly Martens and her father.

The actual decision is taken by a body known as the combined records department of the department of adult corrections in the state of North Carolina.

Frank said that this was an administrative body that would seek to interpret the committal papers drawn up by the sentencing judge as well as look at behaviour of the prisoners and any infractions while also giving credit for time already served in prison or any period in custody while awaiting trial.

He said it was the role of the combined records department to make the decision on calculating the length of the sentence and the appropriate release date.

Counsel for Molly Martens in the recent sentencing hearing, Douglas Kingsberry, declined to comment to The Irish Times.

However, he was quoted by a local TV station, Fox 8, as stating: ”In this case, Molly’s relatively light sentence and release is made possible, in part, by the judge’s findings that a mitigated sentence was appropriate in this case.”

“Specifically, as stated in the court’s written judgment, the judge found that Molly acted under duress, coercion, threat, compulsion and strong provocation.”

During the sentencing hearing, Molly Martens and her father argued they had acted in self-defence on the night they killed Jason Corbett by striking him on the head with a baseball bat and a brick.

Their lawyers sought to portray the Limerick man as a coercive and abusive husband and even suggested that he had murdered his first wife – who Irish authorities maintained died from an asthma attack in 2006.

The Corbett family say that not only had the Martens killed Jason Corbett but they then attempted to blacken his character. Through the fortnight of evidence they listened silently to the accusations, only having their say to rebut the claims on the final day.

Four weeks later they learned from media reports that Martens and her father were to be released after only serving an additional four weeks.

On Monday night they said they were “appalled” and that they had been left completely in the dark by the justice agencies in North Carolina.

Frank said the family had been contacting his office on Monday seeking information.