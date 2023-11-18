Gardaí launch murder investigation following postmortem on body of man found in Tallaght

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station to investigate the death of the man. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in Tallaght, west Dublin, earlier this week.

On Wednesday, around 8pm, gardaí and emergency services attended to a 50-year-old man found unresponsive outside a residence at Dromcarra Avenue. He was treated at the scene, but was pronounced dead some time later.

A postmortem was completed by the state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis, with the preliminary results provided to gardaí. Details are not being released for operational reasons.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Garda said they were investigating all circumstances surrounding the death of the man. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda station.

“The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased. An examination of the scene at Dromcarra Avenue by members of the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown between 5pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.”

Investigations are ongoing.