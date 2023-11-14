Mother of Brazilian Deliveroo driver struck by Garda car meets Gsoc

Allana Hughes, Brazilian lawyer; Sheila Thomaz, mother of injured man João's Ferreira; Marcel Biato, Brazilian ambassador to Ireland; and Daniel Hughes, the Irish lawyer representing the family, outside Gsoc's offices yesterday. Photograph: Isabela Boechat

The family of a Brazilian Deliveroo rider, who was seriously injured on the M50 by a Garda car last month, met the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) for the first time yesterday for updates on the ongoing investigation.

João Ferreira (23), lost part of his right leg in the incident. He was among a number of Brazilian riders who were trying to assist a friend in recovering his stolen bike on October 28th by following a tracking device near junction 11, Tallaght.

Both gardaí and the group were involved in the search for the bike. Mr Ferreira and some of his friends had stopped at a point along the motorway when he was struck by a Garda vehicle. He ended up losing part of his right leg in the incident and remains in Tallaght University Hospital.

Mr Ferreira’s mother, Sheila Thomaz, said that Gsoc promised to conduct a “full, serious and transparent investigation” into her son’s incident.

READ MORE

“This is a way of showing people that the Irish authorities work in sync, in a serious and fair way. That’s what we expect as a family. My husband and I look forward to this. And my son, who is in the hospital bed, without one of his legs,” Ms Thomaz said.

She said that Mr Ferreira is conscious but still dealing with severe pain. He walked for the first time with the help of a walking aid last Saturday and underwent another surgery on Monday morning.

João Ferreira. Photograph: Júlia Langneck

“It will take time for him to assimilate what has happened. He knows he had his leg amputated. He feels a lot of pain, but he still cannot put everything together.

“There are many things he still doesn’t remember. He has memory flashes, but it is due to intense pain, the effect of morphine. He takes morphine every six minutes.”

Family lawyer Daniel Hughes said that “the facts are coming together” and the “Gsoc have been very clear that this is given utmost priority”.

“Gsoc will carry out a full and frank investigation, but these things will take time, and the family are aware of that.

Mr Hughes said as the victim’s family are elected public representatives in Brazil, they fully know how democracy and justice work and “they just want that for their son in a fair manner”.

“We are following the investigations because it is in the interest of the Brazilian community, and a good result will reinforce the image of Brazilians here as a community that contributes to this country and is reciprocated with recognition and transparency in the investigations,” said Brazilian ambassador to Ireland Marcel Biato.

Ms Thomaz has decided to temporarily move to Ireland until her son recovers fully, and the Gsoc investigation is concluded. Mr Ferreira’s father, Anderson Farias, who is the mayor of São José dos Campos, visited Ireland after his son’s injury.