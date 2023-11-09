Bodies of man and woman discovered at house in Co Clare

The scene at the house near Corofin is preserved pending technical examination. Picture: file photograph

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Co Clare on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the residence at Killinaboy, near Corofin, at around 2.30pm. The bodies of the man and the woman remain at the scene.

The Garda said in a statement that it is investigating all the circumstances following the discovery.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

READ MORE

While the investigation into the deaths was at an early stage, The Irish Times understands third-party involvement is suspected in at least one of the deaths. However, whether there was any foul play in the death of the other person remains unclear.