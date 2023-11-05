Man (30) dies after minibus strikes bridge in Co Limerick

Gardaí at Henry Street in Limerick appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has died after a minibus struck a bridge in Co Limerick in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2.55am at Athlunkard Bridge on the R463 Corbally Road.

Gardaí said the male driver (30), who was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time, was fatally injured. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will be carried out.

“The R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally is currently closed with local diversions in place,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement. “The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.”

Gardaí at Henry Street in Limerick are investigating the incident and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with informaton should contact Henry Street station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Separately, a pedestrian in her 70s has died following an incident on the N67 in Co Clare on Saturday evening. The incident involved a collision with a van and took place at Moyasta on the road between Kilrush and Kilkee at about 7.40pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem is to take place.

No one else was injured in the incident and the road is due to be forensically examined. Gardaí appealed to any witnesses to come forward.