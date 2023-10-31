Gardaí shocked at 12-year-olds driving tractors on national road during Co Dongeal event

Children as young as 12 were caught driving on the N56 at Gortahork as part of a tractor run on Sunday. File photograph: Getty Images

Gardaí were left shocked after finding children driving tractors on a main road during a weekend event in west Co Donegal.

Children as young as 12 were caught driving on the N56 at Gortahork as part of a tractor run on Sunday.

Shocked officers said some of the children taking part were so small that they would have struggled to reach the pedals in the machines and might not have been strong enough to drive a tractor.

“There were also 13- and 14-year-olds driving what could only be described as huge tractors...Local gardaí are now considering the consequences, and wish to thank all those who took part in the event and who were legally permitted to be on the roads,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“We remind all parents that a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the rules of the road.”

The spokesperson added that event organisers, and members of An Garda Síochána, have a duty of care to the public. While gardaí are happy to assist at and support these events, and sometimes take part, road safety must take priority.