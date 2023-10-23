Tributes paid to Irish woman Denise Morgan fatally shot in New York

Irish woman Denise Morgan (39), from Tullyallen in Co Louth, was shot and killed in an apartment in New York over the weekend. Photograph: Facebook

The friends and family of an Irish woman who was shot and killed in a New York apartment over the weekend have spoken of their heartbreak at her death.

Denise Morgan (39), from Tullyallen in Co Louth, was found unresponsive at a home in the Glendale area of Queens early on Saturday morning.

A statement from the New York Police Department said 911 dispatchers were alerted to a disturbance at the scene and that when officers arrived they found a man and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

“Emergency services responded to the location and pronounced the 39-year-old woman and the 33-year-old man dead at the scene,’ the statement said “A firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the deceased male,” the statement said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Members of her family posted tributes on social media and spoke of their devastation at her sudden death.

“This just can’t be real,” said Lisa Morgan. “We love you forever and always baby sister until we meet again, our lives will never be the same again.”

Shannon Morgan, also posting on Facebook, said: “No words can express the pain we are dealing with now. In the blink of an eye our world has broken and we are absolutely crushed.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” she continued. “She was the kindest most sweetest soul I know and I can’t believe I’m writing this. I’ve always looked up to her growing up and she carved me into the woman I am today and I’m so proud to call her my sister.

“The world won’t be the same without you in it. I will never get over this or be the same again. We love you forever Denise.”

The Cottage Bar restaurant, an Irish pub in Queens, also paid tribute to Ms Morgan on social media.

“The sudden loss of Denise Morgan has left us all in shock and sorrow. It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure,” the post said.

“Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was.”

On Sunday morning prayers were said for Ms Morgan at the mass in the Church of the Assumption in Tullyallen.

Local parish priest Fr Seán Dooley extended his sympathies and his prayers to family and friends of Ms Morgan “as they go through the most horrible time in their lives”.