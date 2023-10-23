Irish woman (39) fatally shot in New York

The NYPD is still investigating the death of an Irish woman last weekend in New York. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An Irish woman was shot and died in an apartment in New York over the weekend.

The woman, who was 39 years old, has been named as Denise Morgan, from Tullyallen in Co Louth.

In a statement, the New York Police Department said officers of the 104 precinct responded early on Saturday morning to a 911 call. .. There were reports of shots fired in a home in the Glendale area of Queens, it said. The statement said that when they arrived officers found two people, a male and a female, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the 39-year female and the 33-year-old male deceased at the scene. “A firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the deceased male,” the statement continued.

READ MORE

The statement added that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Cottage Bar restaurant, an Irish pub in Queens, paid tribute to Ms Morgan on social media.

“The sudden loss of Denise Morgan has left us all in shock and sorrow. It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure,” the post said.

“Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was.”