Tina Satchwell case: A timeline of the investigation into her disappearance

1980s: Tina Dingivan from Fermoy, Co Cork, heads to Leicester, England and moves in with her grandmother. She then meets Richard Satchwell, whose brother lives nearby. The couple marry in Oldham, England, in 1990. They then return to Fermoy, where they live until moving to Youghal in 2016.

March 19th, 2017: The Satchwells are seen at a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill, some 35km from their home on Grattan Street, Youghal.

March 24th, 2017: Richard Satchwell walks into Fermoy Garda station to report the disappearance of Ms Satchwell four days earlier. He says he gave his wife breakfast at about 10am and she asked him to go to Aldi in Dungarvan to do some shopping. He said Ms Satchwell was gone when he got home two hours later and that he had not heard from her since. When his wife did not return, Mr Satchwell said he thought she had gone to Fermoy and waited four days before reporting her missing as he thought she was looking for some time to “get her head straight”.

May 15th, 2017: Gardaí issue a public appeal for information in relation to Ms Satchwell’s disappearance.

June 7th, 2017: Gardaí conduct a technical examination of the Satchwell’s home on Grattan Street.

June 26th, 2017: Ms Satchwell’s family appears on RTÉ's Crimecall to appeal for information.

June 30th, 2017: During an appearance on RTÉ Prime Time, Mr Satchwell says his wife took more than €26,000 in cash when she left their home, which was some of the proceeds of the sale of a house in Fermoy.

August 19th, 2017: Garda water unit and search dogs, along with the Irish Coast Guard and Army, conduct search operations in Youghal focusing on the harbour at low tide.

November 30th, 2017: Mr Satchwell makes an emotional appeal for his wife to make contact on what would have been the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary.

March 4th, 2018: A Garda search begins at a 40-acre site of woods close to Castlemartyr. The site was identified by gardaí after assessing 220 lines of inquiry. Several “items of interest” are sent away afterwards for forensic analysis.

March 12th, 2018: Mr Satchwell tells the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ that he still hopes his wife will return and that he had spoken to a man who was “100 per cent certain” he had met her. He expresses regret over allowing four days to elapse before reporting the disappearance to gardaí.

March 19th, 2019: Two years after her disappearance, gardaí issue an appeal for information about the whereabouts of Ms Satchwell.

October 20th, 2019: Teresa Dingivan, Ms Satchwell’s sister who is based in the UK, says the family will never give up trying to find her. “You can’t just vanish from the face of the Earth,” she says.

March 19th, 2020: Gardaí say they are pursuing 370 lines of inquiry relating to the disappearance of Ms Satchwell as they issue a fresh appeal for information.

January 18th, 2021: Gardaí recover skeletal remains near a railway line in Midleton. They are later revealed to be those of a woman but tests find they are not those of Ms Satchwell.

November 2021: Gardaí from Cork North and West Division begin a thorough review of the file on the case, re-examining 400 original lines of inquiry, 100 hours of CCTV footage and 170 witness statements.

March 18th, 2022: Teresa Dingivan says the hopes of finding Ms Satchwell, five years on from her disappearance, are fading.

October 10th, 2023: Gardaí arrest a man in his 50s in Youghal and begin searching a house in the town. The search for Ms Satchwell is now officially upgraded to a murder investigation.

October 11th, 2023: The man arrested in Youghal is released without charge from Cobh Garda station at 5pm. Gardaí searching the property in Youghal find human remains under the floor at about 9pm.

October 12th, 2023: Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attends the scene in Youghal at 11.30am. Gardaí rearrest a man in his 50s at about noon at a bus stop in Youghal. The human remains are removed from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital to undergo a postmortem.