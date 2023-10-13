No concessions or fast-tracking plans for older Garda recruits aged up to 50

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris saluting new members of the force at a passing-out parade at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Garda recruits up to the age of 50 will undergo the same 38-week training programme as all other new entrants to the force, and will also be required to work a two-year probationary period upon graduation. However, while older recruits will also have to pass demanding physical tests, sources said these would be graded in their favour because of their age.

All recruits must at present pass a variety of tests, including a timed “shuttle run” and a “muscular endurance” test comprised of push-ups and sit-ups. There is also a “physical competency” drill which tests recruits’ ability to climb, balance and to lift or drag weights among other tasks.

The testing is already graduated based on the age of recruits, meaning trainee gardaí in their late teens or early 20s are required to meet slightly higher standards than those closer to the current maximum recruitment age of 35. Male recruits must all meet higher standards than their female colleagues if they are to pass the tests and continue their training in the force.

Garda sources said the existing age-related grading for the physical testing at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary would be extended to include new levels specific to recruits aged 36 to 50. However, the sources said the testing would still be very challenging for those in the older cohort.

Under plans unveiled on Friday by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, recruitment into the force is being opened to people aged up to 50, rather than the upper limit of 35 in place since 2006.

Aside from minor concessions in the physical testing, the older recruits will undergo the same training programme – including a BA in Policing – at the college over 38 weeks. They will receive a weekly allowance of €305 like all other recruits. This will be followed by two years of street policing on probation before they can apply for other roles in the Garda.

They will also be deployed to garda stations around the country for on-the-job training and will be on probation for two years from the day they graduated, in line with procedures for all other new gardaí. No special arrangements would be put in place for older recruits, sources said. They will be required to work 12-hour shifts, including overnight work.

Ms McEntee also said there were no plans for any fast-tracking scheme to facilitate older recruits with specialist skills being promoted into areas of the force where they could be put to better use.

Mr Harris insisted Garda training would remain “rigorous” after the age limit was increased. The training “was not for the feint-hearted and does require a certain physical competency”. He said testing and honing “the physical element” during training was crucial because every recruit must master self-defence and learn how to use a baton. They must also be able to master the use of handcuffs in the line of duty, including during physically robust operations.

Policing could be a “tiring and physically demanding occupation” and these challenges must be performed while wearing “a full duty rig” of a stab-proof vest, radio and belt holding several items.