Tina Satchwell case: Man (50s) arrested as remains found at Cork house after Garda search

A man in his 50s has been arrested after gardaí investigating the suspected murder of Tina Satchwell discovered human remains at a house in Youghal in east Cork.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and is being held at Cobh Garda Station.

The investigation took a dramatic turn shortly after 9am on Thursday morning when a Garda technical team resumed their search of the house and began dismantling alteration work that had been carried out on the property since Ms Satchwell’s disappearance in 2017.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about the precise location of where the human remains were found but it is understood that the body was under floorboards in a downstairs room of the three storey house that is currently cordoned off behind screens by gardaí.

Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attended at the scene to carry out a preliminary examination of the remains, before they were removed to Cork University Hospital for a full postmortem examination.

Dr Bolster is expected to take DNA swabs from the remains which will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland and compared with DNA samples taken from one of Ms Satchwell’s family, the Dingivans from Fermoy, to confirm the remains are those of the missing woman.

The discovery comes less than 24 hours after a man in his 50s, arrested at the house at 5pm on Tuesday, was released without charge. He had been questioned by gardai for over 24 hours about the disappearance and suspected murder of Ms Satchwell.

Reported missing

Ms Satchwell, then aged 45, was reported missing by her husband, Richard Satchwell to gardaí in Fermoy on March 24th, 2017, when he told gardaí that he returned from shopping in Dungarvan to their home on Grattan St in Youghal four days earlier to discover Ms Satchwell was gone.

The decision to arrest the man on Tuesday followed an extensive review of the file on Ms Satchwell’s disappearance by detectives from the Cork North and West Division. This began in November 2021 and saw them forensically examine the detailed file.

As part of their original investigation, gardai followed 400 different lines of inquiry, viewed 100 hours of CCTV footage and took 170 witness statements. All these were closely re-examined by the garda review team as they tried to establish what happened to Ms Satchwell.

The review enabled Cork gardaí to make a case at national level for the case to reclassified from a missing person search to a murder investigation.