Man arrested after seizure of €420,000 of drugs in Dublin

Drugs seized as part of searches in Dublin’s North Inner City on Wednesday evening, October 11th

Gardaí seized €420,000 worth of drugs in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday evening, resulting in the arrest of one man.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team seized 21kg of cannabis herb valued at an estimated €420,000.

The drugs will now undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

As part of this investigation, a man in his 40s is currently detained at a Garda Station in the DMR under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.