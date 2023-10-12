Garda issue fresh appeal for information on 1971 murders of Una Lynskey and Martin Kerrigan

Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan speaking to media making a public appeal for Information and announcing a Serious Cri/ The Irish Times

Gardaí are conducting a cold case review of the murders of a man and a woman Co Meath in 1971.

This morning, investigators issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information of the death of Una Lynskey who disappeared on October 12th, 1971, to come forward. Her body was found two months later.

Several men were questioned about her death including Martin Kerrigan (19), who like Ms Lynskey lived in Ratoath, Co Meath.

A short time later, Mr Kerrigan was bundled into a car in Ratoath. The next day his body was found at Tibradden, Rathfarnham, Dublin close to where Una Lynskey’s body was found.

Three men, John Lynskey, James Lynskey and John Gaughan were subsequently charged with Mr Kerrigan’s murder. They were later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to three years each.

In 1972, two other men, Martin Conmey and Dick Donnelly, were convicted of Ms Lynskey’s manslaughter and also jailed for three years.

The death of Úna Lynskey (19) in 1971 shocked the rural community of Porterstown Lane, near Ratoath in Meath, and caused a bitter split between families and relatives living in the area. The civil servant disappeared when she was returning from work at the Land Commission on October 12th, 1971. She had taken the bus from Dublin and was last seen making the 15-minute journey on foot from the bus stop to her home. Two months later her body was found in the Dublin mountains. A postmortem failed to reveal exactly how she died. She had no broken bones and there were no signs that she had been strangled. This piece appeared on the front page of The Irish Times on October 13th, 1971

Mr Donnelly appealed this conviction and was found not guilty while Mr Conmey served his full sentence. In 2010 that conviction was successfully appealed and the conviction was declared a miscarriage of justice.

The men had said he were forced by gardaí to confess to the killing. Mr Conmey has since received a State apology. Last year Garda Commissioner Drew Harris wrote to him to also apologise.

Mr Harris has now directed the Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT), the Garda’s cold case squad, to carry out a full review of the investigations into the killings of Ms Lynskey and Mr Kerrigan.

“The Garda investigation into the murder of Una Lynskey remains an open investigation. The future course of the investigation will be determined by the findings of the Serious Crime Review,” a spokesman said.

The head of the SCRT Detective Superintendent Desmond McTiernan said the murders have devasted the Lynskey, Kerrigan, Donnelly and Conmey families. “Both murders still have an impact on the community in Ratoath.”

“The family of Una Lynskey are seeking clarity on matters relevant to the murder of their sibling on the 12th of October 1971, 52 years ago.

“The subsequent prosecutions taken against Dick Donnelly and Martin Conmey have had a significant impact on them and their families.

Martin Conmey and the families of Dick Donnelly and Martin Kerrigan have questions as to the Garda investigations that took place in 1971.”

The SCRT’s “full review” involved the “independent examination of all material gathered in the course of all relevant current and past investigations”, he said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to make contact with either the investigation team at Ashbourne Garda Station at 01 8010600, their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.

“”I appeal to any person who have information on these murders not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision,” Det Supt McTiernan said.